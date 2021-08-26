Defense Health Agency leader meets Shaw Airmen

Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place, Defense Health Agency director, visited the 20th Medical Group to talk about the future of military medicine and medical readiness Aug. 24.



Place met with Airmen assigned to the 20th MDG and held a question and answer session with Weasel Medics to share information about the upcoming changes to the transition of authority, direction and control of health care operations.



The DHA began assuming direct management of military health organizations Oct. 1, 2018. The agency is utilizing a phased approach to unit incorporation and is scheduled to finish with all Air Force hospitals and clinics by Sept. 30, 2021.



“The medical readiness of the force is paramount to our mission,” said Place. “An operation may have Soldiers, Airmen, Sailors and Marines on an aircraft together and the medical readiness of all members is required for success.”



Place provided his perspective on the future of military medicine and emphasized the strength of the DHA in enabling joint operations across the Department of Defense.



“DHA equips our team to provide focused, unified and integrated service to all of our warfighters here at Shaw, which is home to both Soldiers and Airmen,” said Col. Laura Baugh, 20th MDG commander. “Our mission to provide quality patient care to ensure we can meet any combat demand remains unchanged, and we are proud that we had the opportunity to showcase our Airmen to General Place and learn how we can continue to be a medically ready force.”

