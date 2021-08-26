CMSAF visits Yokota

Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing present a parting gift to Chief Master Sergeant of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing | Airmen from the 374th Airlift Wing present a parting gift to Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 26, 2021. Bass embodies the highest enlisted level of leadership and provides direction by representing Airmen’s interests to the American public and the U.S. government. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing) see less | View Image Page

Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass visited Yokota for a two-day immersion Aug. 27 and 28.



Bass kicked off the tour with an enlisted all call, where she spoke about some of her priorities and expectations.



“Where is my focus?” asked Bass. “People, culture and the readiness that we have. The one advantage we have against anyone who wants to compete against us, is our people. It’s not an F-35, it’s not a C-130 out there - it’s you.



“Your service matters. I don’t care if you only serve four years or six years. I’m good if you only do one enlistment. All I ask, is that you move the ball and make our Air Force better.”



During the all call, she answered questions from the audience that included transgender policy, bereavement leave and individualism verses the unit.



“I’m concerned about our leadership development,” she said. “We’ve been focused on that this past year. You all will see us roll out an enlisted force development plan this fall. Every Airman needs to have a foundation about what’s going on in the Air Force, and where they fit in.”



On her tour, Bass visited with leadership from U.S. Forces Japan, the 374th Airlift Wing and Japan Air Self-Defense Force Air Defense Command. She also toured several facilities that highlight the importance of Yokota as a transportation hub and how the Airmen contribute to the mission.



“We have a very different problem set than when I came in,” Bass said. “We are half the size we were. We have threats that are global. In additional to air, land and sea, we better be proficient in information, cyber and space.



“If you are sitting in this room, wearing this uniform, you are part of the one percent who raised their hand and said they’ll serve. Thank you for being a part of that one percent. It’s an honor to serve with you guys.”



The event marked Bass’s first time visiting Yokota as chief master sergeant of the Air Force and was her second stop as part of a larger Pacific Air Forces tour.