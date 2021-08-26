PACAF leaders visit Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Wolfe, PACAF command chief, and their spouses visited Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 19-20, 2021.



The visit gave PACAF leaders the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to protect U.S. interests in the Indo-Pacific, and defend Japan by deterring adversaries through presence, readiness and the ability to project airpower.



During the visit, the leaders recognized Team Misawa’s contribution to PACAF’s strategic vision and the constant efforts to further PACAF’s goals in the Indo-Pacific region.



The tour showcased the spirit of Misawa; from munitions to snow removal, the PACAF team experienced multiple aspects of Misawa’s mission that enables the installation to stay ready to fight.



“We have to be ready to fight tonight in the event we face conflict,” Gen. Wilsbach said. “Our responsibility is to deter, defeat and, if called upon, win against near-peer adversaries.”



Additionally, Cindy Wilsbach, First Lady of PACAF, and Dr. Doniel Wolfe, spouse of the PACAF command chief, focused on improving the quality-of-life for Airmen and their families. To better understand what daily life is like for Team Misawa, Mrs. Wilsbach and Dr. Wolfe spoke with key spouses, met with base health care providers and toured support facilities like the Child Development Center and base housing.



“It’s been an honor to visit Misawa Air Base, have the opportunity to tour the facilities, and learn about the programs, opportunities and challenges,” said Mrs. Wilsbach. “These women and men provide immeasurable contributions to the families serving here, and their service and many sacrifices make us incredibly proud and thankful.”



During the all call, Gen. Wilsbach and Chief Master Sgt. Wolfe answered Team Misawa’s questions and concerns, and emphasized prioritizing personal well-being in order to maintain relationships and readiness.



“Taking care of you and your relationships is important,” Chief Master Sgt. Wolfe said. “You don’t know when that call is going to come...all the more important to have the things in your life squared away so you are ready when our country calls.”

