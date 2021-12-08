Clarke Simulation Center helps WHINSEC reinforce Humanitarian Response Lessons.

Courtesy Photo | Ms. Adriana Buitrago Aguilera, Colombian Ministry of Defense rep. and Interagency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Ms. Adriana Buitrago Aguilera, Colombian Ministry of Defense rep. and Interagency Crisis Action Planning Course student (COL MOD) works through the scenarios during the IACAP capstone exercise. U.S. Army photo by MAJ Assad A. Raza see less | View Image Page

Interagency Crisis Planning Course students break new ground.



FORT BENNING, GA – An important component of a successful Civilian & Military combined operation is civil-military practitioners’ engagement with the civilian authorities. To that extent, the Interagency Crisis Action Planning course conducts a civil engagement capstone exercise as part of their culmination event for students participating in the course.



Due to the scheduling, this year’s exercise involved the simulation capabilities of the Clarke Simulation Center.



“This is the first year we use the simulation center for our situational training exercise. It exposes the students to a more realistic environment with fewer resources to coordinate,” said Maj. Assad Raza, course director.

Here we have cadre members who can be multiple role players simultaneously during a series of scenarios. More importantly, the interactions during the exercise are recorded and are great learning tools during the after-action meetings,” he added.



This virtual exercise exposed students to the importance of how these activities enhance a commander’s understanding of the civil component in a humanitarian crisis. Civil reconnaissance and civil engagement can assist in validating assumptions and coordinating efforts with local civilians and non-governmental organizations to achieve a unity of effort towards common objectives.



“As it has been since day one of the course, Human Rights and the Rule of Law scenarios are part of this situational training exercise. This reinforces the lessons learned by our students,” commented Raza.



As a bonus, students had an opportunity to experience the life-sized Humvee convoy simulator. This simulator allowed students to replicate a resupply mission and react to small arms fire and roadside bombs in a semi-hostile environment. The convoy simulator reinforced the importance of security while conducting logistical movements in these types of environments.



The students gained the academic experience, culminated the course, and were presented their respective diplomas during a combined graduation ceremony on August 19.