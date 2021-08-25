IWTC San Diego Leaders Visit IWTS Hawaii

Courtesy Photo | 210818-N-N0484-0007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210818-N-N0484-0007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler (right), an instructor attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii, is presented a letter of commendation from Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Adler, IWTC San Diego’s executive officer, for his selection as IWTC San Diego Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command San Diego



SAN DIEGO -- Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Executive Officer, Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Adler and Senior Enlisted Leader, Master Chief Information Systems Technician Terrence Ingram, visited IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 17-19.



The visit included discussions with IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii’s leadership, a tour of the site’s facilities, and an all-hands call with the entire instructor staff.



Additionally, Adler and Ingram also toured the battleship USS Missouri to see the work that IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii Sailors have accomplished through the “Adopt-a-Space” program and presented a letter of commendation to Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler for his selection as IWTC San Diego Sailor of the Quarter.



“It was great to meet the entire IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii team, see the changes that the site has made since the last command leadership visit, tour new spaces being constructed, and see the awesome volunteer work that site Sailors are doing onboard USS Missouri,” stated Ingram.



“I am immensely proud of the hard work that our Hawaii instructor cadre performs on a daily basis” remarked Adler. “These teammates define character and competence that our Navy and students truly benefit from. I wanted the entire team to know how important they are to enabling information warfare readiness – afloat and ashore – to ensure our Naval team can certify and perform on deployment or in a warfighting support role. Additionally, their willingness to volunteer to help upkeep USS Missouri is a testament to honoring the ship’s heritage and being a good ambassador for our Navy, seen by thousands of visitors each year.”



IWTC San Diego Training Site Hawaii is one of four training sites under the IWTC San Diego enterprise that is responsible for overseeing the enlisted cryptologic and information technology accession training pipeline for U.S. 7th Fleet and Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.



As part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), IWTC San Diego and its four training sites not only service the fleet, but provides information warfare training across all the Department of Defense’s uniformed services.



IWTC San Diego morally, mentally and physically develops these future leaders of character and competence - imbuing them with the highest ideals of honor, courage and commitment in order to serve as Information Warfare professionals worthy of our nation’s special trust and confidence.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



