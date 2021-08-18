210818-N-N0484-0007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler (right), an instructor attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii, is presented a letter of commendation from Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Adler, IWTC San Diego’s executive officer, for his selection as IWTC San Diego Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 10:24
|Photo ID:
|6801586
|VIRIN:
|210818-N-N0484-0007
|Resolution:
|2513x2169
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, IWTC San Diego Leaders Visit IWTS Hawaii, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
