    IWTC San Diego Leaders Visit IWTS Hawaii

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    210818-N-N0484-0007 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (August 18, 2021) – Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class Drew Hunkeler (right), an instructor attached to Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego Training Site Hawaii, is presented a letter of commendation from Lt. Cmdr. Jordan Adler, IWTC San Diego’s executive officer, for his selection as IWTC San Diego Sailor of the Quarter. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 10:24
    Photo ID: 6801586
    VIRIN: 210818-N-N0484-0007
    Resolution: 2513x2169
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: PEARL HARBOR, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC San Diego Leaders Visit IWTS Hawaii, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IWTC San Diego Leaders Visit IWTS Hawaii

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    NETC
    Information Warfare
    CIWT
    IWTC San Diego

