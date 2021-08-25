USS America fuels USS Charleston at sea

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) – USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, conducted a fueling-at-sea (FAS) with USS Charleston (LCS 18) in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 20.



This is the fifth FAS America has conducted in the past month.



“America is committed to maritime readiness, whether our own, or the readiness of those sailing with us,” said Capt. Ken Ward, America’s commanding officer. “Every time we send that fuel probe over, we prolong a teammate’s on station time and warfighting capacity. This capability helps to enhance readiness throughout the strike group, further enabling our joint force to operate throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific.”



Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, commanding officer of Charleston Gold Crew, emphasized the value of quick alternative refueling options within the strike group, which enables the ship to focus on commander’s missions and tasking.



“This evolution highlights the logistical agility of the force and the operational flexibility of the LCS,” said Burgon. “The ability to refuel within the ESG extends Charleston’s time on station and increases the capability and reach of the blue-green team and joint forces. The entire USS America crew was precise and professional throughout the planning and execution.”



Flexing a sustainment capacity unique to its class of amphibious assault ships multiple times this summer, America has already refueled the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155) on July 27 and Aug. 7, the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Makinami (DD 112) on Aug. 7 with Ballarat, and the Royal Navy destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) on Aug. 20.



Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is operating with Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 7 during a rotational deployment to the Indo-Pacific. Last week, Charleston conducted a contactless port visit to replenish supplies in Manila, Philippines, the first time a U.S. warship has visited Manila since 2019.



America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:48 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA