PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 23, 2021) The littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18) receives fuel from the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during a fueling-at-sea. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 00:47 Photo ID: 6801133 VIRIN: 210823-N-BX791-1086 Resolution: 3467x5200 Size: 2.5 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America Sailors participate in a fueling-at-sea. [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.