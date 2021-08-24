U.S. consul to Adana Experiences 39th ABW and mission partners for the first time

Photo By Senior Airman Matthew Angulo | Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer, speaks with two USO...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Matthew Angulo | Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer, speaks with two USO employees about the organization’s outreach and engagement with U.S. service members at Incirlik AB, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021.This was Consul Pilz’s first visit to Incirlik AB, during which she experienced firsthand how the base’s diverse units work together to defend NATO’s southern flank and promote shared U.S.-Turkish interests in the region. The USO and other helping agencies ensure the continued readiness and resilience of both permanently assigned and deployed members of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self) see less | View Image Page

Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer, visited U.S. service members stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021, experiencing for the first time since assuming her new role how the 39th Air Base Wing and its tenant units work together to defend NATO’s southern flank and promote shared U.S.-Turkish interests in the region.



One of Consul Pilz’s first stops was the 39th Medical Group, where she learned about the strong partnerships the wing’s Airmen medics have fostered with several hospitals in Adana to provide around-the-clock care for the base populace.



“I am impressed by the dedication of the 39th ABW to cultivating and maintaining mutually beneficial partnerships with our Turkish allies,” Consul Pilz said. “U.S-Turkish collaboration at Incirlik is a powerful example of the enduring partnership between our two countries.”



Later in the tour, the consul engaged with Soldiers assigned to Task Force Black Cat of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade. This unit ensures the mobility of the joint warfighter in support of missions throughout Turkey and is one of many tenant units that partners with the 39th ABW to promote security and stability in the region.



“Intensive joint cooperation among the units at Incirlik is critical to advancing shared U.S.-Turkish security interests in the region,” Consul Pilz said.



Consul Pilz concluded her base visit by gaining insight into the daily lives and duties of service members assigned to Incirlik AB. After touring the base dorms and Patriot Village, which service the majority of the wing’s junior Airmen and base’s deployed service members, the consul had lunch with several 39th ABW Airmen.



“Each and every one of our service members assigned to Incirlik AB plays a critical role in ensuring regional stability and security,” Consul Pilz explained. “Thank you for what you do every day to support our NATO allies and regional partners.”