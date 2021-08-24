Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. consul to Adana Experiences 39th ABW and mission partners for the first time [Image 11 of 11]

    U.S. consul to Adana Experiences 39th ABW and mission partners for the first time

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer, speaks with two USO employees about the organization’s outreach and engagement with U.S. service members at Incirlik AB, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021.This was Consul Pilz’s first visit to Incirlik AB, during which she experienced firsthand how the base’s diverse units work together to defend NATO’s southern flank and promote shared U.S.-Turkish interests in the region. The USO and other helping agencies ensure the continued readiness and resilience of both permanently assigned and deployed members of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6799813
    VIRIN: 210824-F-F3202-081
    Resolution: 5466x3648
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. consul to Adana Experiences 39th ABW and mission partners for the first time [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

