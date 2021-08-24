U.S. consul to Adana Experiences 39th ABW and mission partners for the first time

Consul Amanda Pilz, U.S. Consulate Adana principal officer, speaks with two USO employees about the organization’s outreach and engagement with U.S. service members at Incirlik AB, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2021.This was Consul Pilz’s first visit to Incirlik AB, during which she experienced firsthand how the base’s diverse units work together to defend NATO’s southern flank and promote shared U.S.-Turkish interests in the region. The USO and other helping agencies ensure the continued readiness and resilience of both permanently assigned and deployed members of Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Brandt Self)

