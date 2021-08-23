NAVCENT Stands Up Task Force Supporting Afghanistan Evacuation

Courtesy Photo | 210819-N-IJ992-0183 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 19, 2021) - U.S. Navy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 210819-N-IJ992-0183 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 19, 2021) - U.S. Navy personnel construct a tent in a hanger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations for use during efforts to support the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andy A. Anderson) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN – A U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) task force established Aug. 19 is temporarily assisting the safe evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan.



More than 700 U.S. military personnel stood up Task Force 58 from units operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet region. U.S. Sailors, Marines, Soldiers and Airmen are working alongside their U.S. Embassy and Bahraini counterparts to temporarily facilitate the safe departure of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan through Bahrain.



"We are extremely grateful for the Kingdom of Bahrain’s critical efforts and assistance in the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan,” said Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of NAVCENT, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces. “We deeply value our enduring bilateral relationship.”



International military staff from the Combined Maritime Forces are also contributing to efforts that include providing travelers meals, short-term lodging and medical services before departing for the United States.



“Every organization is contributing,” said Cooper. “The entire team is stepping up and doing phenomenal work during a challenging time. I could not be prouder.”



The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The region is comprised of 20 countries and includes three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal and the Strait of Bab-al-Mandeb at the southern tip of Yemen.