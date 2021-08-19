Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN

    08.19.2021

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210819-N-IJ992-0183 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 19, 2021) - U.S. Navy personnel construct a tent in a hanger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations for use during efforts to support the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andy A. Anderson)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 03:05
    Location: NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN, BH 
    NAVCENT Stands Up Task Force Supporting Afghanistan Evacuation

    CENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    5th Fleet

