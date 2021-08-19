210819-N-IJ992-0183 U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS (Aug. 19, 2021) - U.S. Navy personnel construct a tent in a hanger in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations for use during efforts to support the safe transit of U.S. citizens and evacuees from Afghanistan. The U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses nearly 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andy A. Anderson)

