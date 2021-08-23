Army & Air Force Exchange Service Aims for 75,000 Veteran and Military Spouse Hires by 2026

Courtesy Photo | Air Force spouse Caitlynn Kelly, Grand Forks Air Force Base Express customer...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Air Force spouse Caitlynn Kelly, Grand Forks Air Force Base Express customer experience associate, has brought the Army & Air Force Exchange Service across the finish line on its goal to hire 50,000 Veterans and military spouses. The Exchange plans to hire an additional 25,000 Veterans and spouses over the next five years, aiming for a total of 75,000 such hires by 2026. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Just after crossing the finish line on its goal to hire 50,000 Veterans and military spouses, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is ready to up its game when it comes to hiring our heroes.



Over the next five years, the Department of Defense retailer plans to hire 25,000 more Veterans and spouses, aiming for a total of 75,000 such hires by 2026.



“The Exchange is all in to provide meaningful career opportunities to our military community,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We look forward to offering even more opportunities to military spouses and Veterans as we begin the march to 75,000 hired.”



Air Force spouse Caitlynn Kelly, the Exchange’s 50,000th Veteran or spouse hire since 2013, works at the Grand Forks Air Force Base Express as a customer experience associate.



“No matter where military life has taken us, the Exchange has always been there,” Kelly said. “Now that I’m part of this mission, I want to provide that same high level of service to the Grand Forks community.”



Veterans and military spouses and family members comprise 45% of the Exchange’s U.S. workforce. This fall, associates with a military connection will start receiving Badges of Honor produced at the Exchange’s nametape plant at Fort Knox, Kentucky, to help shoppers recognize and connect with associates who have served or have a family link to the military.



Recognized as a leading employer of Veterans, spouses and military family members, the Exchange offers competitive pay and benefits, including the associate transfer program, which helps military spouses continue their Exchange careers as they move from duty station to duty station.



The Exchange has been named a Military Times Best for Vets employer and one of U.S. Veterans Magazine’s Best of the Best Top Government and Law Enforcement Agencies for seven years running. Viqtory Media, publisher of Military Spouse and G.I. Jobs magazines, has named the Exchange a Military Friendly® Spouse Employer nine times and a Military Friendly® Employer 11 times. In 2021, the Exchange was named a 4-Star Employer for Veterans and their families by VETS Indexes as part of its inaugural VETS Indexes Employer Awards.



Veterans and military spouses can browse and apply for jobs at Exchanges worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors.



