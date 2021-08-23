Are you ready for the next emergency? Visit your commissary to make sure your survival kits are good to go – and save nearly 25% at checkout

Courtesy Photo | During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know before an emergency occurs. For military commissary customers, they can use a benefit that gives them an annual average of nearly 25 percent savings to purchase the items needed for their survival kits. (Graphic courtesy of www.ready.gov) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. – An emergency doesn’t wait on a plan, but you can plan for an emergency.



During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know before an emergency occurs. For military commissary customers, they can use a benefit that gives them an annual average of nearly 25 percent savings to purchase the items needed for their survival kits.



“We’ve already heard that this year’s hurricane season is going to be worse than projected earlier,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the DeCA director. “So, visit your commissary to get your emergency items now and save money in the process.”



The theme for this year’s National Preparedness Month is “Prepare to protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.” The month is separated into four activities: Sept. 1-4 – make a plan; Sept. 5-11 – build a kit; Sept. 12-18 – prepare for disasters; and Sept. 19-24 – teach youth about preparedness.



From April through Oct. 31, DeCA’s severe weather promotional package helps customers prepare their survival kits with discounts on the following items: beef jerky and other assorted meat snacks, soup and chili mixes, canned goods, powdered milk, cereals, batteries, airtight bags, weather-ready flashlights, tape (all-weather, heavy-duty shipping and duct), first aid kits, lighters, matches, lanterns, candles, hand sanitizer and anti-bacterial wipes. Specific items may vary from store to store.



How do you prepare for the next crisis? Planning is the first step and emergency preparedness officials recommend a disaster supply kit that includes the following items:



• COVID-19 protection – reusable or disposable face coverings, disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes, hand soap

• Water – at least one gallon daily, per person (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

• Nonperishable foods – canned meats, fruits, vegetables, dried fruits, nuts, raisins, cereal, crackers, cookies, energy bars, granola, peanut butter, and foods for infants and the elderly (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

• Paper goods – writing paper, paper plates, paper towels and toilet paper

• Writing utensils – pens, pencils (manual pencil sharpeners), markers

• Cooking items – pots, pans, baking sheets, cooking utensils, charcoal, a grill and a manual can opener

• First-aid kit – including bandages, medicines and prescription medications

• Cleaning materials – bleach, sanitizing spray, and hand and laundry soap

• Toiletries – personal hygiene items and moist wipes

• Pet care items – food, water, muzzle, leash, carrier, medications, medical records, and identification and immunization tags

• Lighting accessories – flashlights, batteries, candles and matches

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible)

• Duct tape, scissors

• Multipurpose tool

• Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies)

• Cell phone with chargers

• Family and emergency contact information

• Extra cash

• Emergency blanket

• Maps of the area

• Blankets or sleeping bags



For more information about disaster preparedness, go to the DeCA website for lists of resources. For more resources to prepare for emergencies, go to Ready.gov and the Department of Homeland Security’s National Preparedness Goal webpage.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.