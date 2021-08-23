Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Are you ready for the next emergency? Visit your commissary to make sure your survival kits are good to go – and save nearly 25% at checkout

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Defense Commissary Agency

    During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know before an emergency occurs. For military commissary customers, they can use a benefit that gives them an annual average of nearly 25 percent savings to purchase the items needed for their survival kits. (Graphic courtesy of www.ready.gov)

