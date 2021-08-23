During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know before an emergency occurs. For military commissary customers, they can use a benefit that gives them an annual average of nearly 25 percent savings to purchase the items needed for their survival kits. (Graphic courtesy of www.ready.gov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.23.2021 12:32 Photo ID: 6798613 VIRIN: 210823-O-ZZ999-001 Resolution: 2000x1125 Size: 104.98 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Are you ready for the next emergency? Visit your commissary to make sure your survival kits are good to go – and save nearly 25% at checkout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.