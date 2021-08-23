During September, National Preparedness Month focuses on everything you need to know before an emergency occurs. For military commissary customers, they can use a benefit that gives them an annual average of nearly 25 percent savings to purchase the items needed for their survival kits. (Graphic courtesy of www.ready.gov)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 12:32
|Photo ID:
|6798613
|VIRIN:
|210823-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|2000x1125
|Size:
|104.98 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Are you ready for the next emergency? Visit your commissary to make sure your survival kits are good to go – and save nearly 25% at checkout, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Are you ready for the next emergency? Visit your commissary to make sure your survival kits are good to go – and save nearly 25% at checkout
LEAVE A COMMENT