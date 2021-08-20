Medal of Honor Retired MSgt Leroy Petry guest speaks at 434th Brigade BCT Graduation

Fort Sill— The 434th Field Artillery Brigade executed a three-battery basic combat training graduation honoring 511 new Army Soldiers on Fort Sill’s Polo Field Aug. 20th.

The graduation was the third one graduating three batteries since opening back up to the public after being shut off due to COVID. The occasion was made even more special because the guest speaker was a Medal of Honor recipient.

Retired Army Master Sgt. Leroy Petry was the guest of honor at the graduation. Petry enlisted in the United States Army in 1999. He said he knew he wanted to serve the Army from a young age.

“When I got the opportunity at a young age, I said that one day I want to do that. Maybe four years, maybe a career, but I want to at least give back to the people that stood guard and allowed me to grow free in this country. Enjoy the life I have," said Petry.

Petry was a member of a Ranger helicopter assault force performing a daylight rotary-wing near Paktya, Afghanistan in 2008. During the raid, Petry was shot through both legs. Then, an enemy hand grenade landed near him and two other Rangers. He crawled toward the grenade and threw it away from his team. But, grenade detonated, blowing off his right hand and causing numerous shrapnel wounds over his body.

However, his selfless act saved the lives of his fellow Rangers and himself.

For his action on May 26, 2008, Petry was awarded the Medal of Honor in July of 2011. He said his son Landon described best how he feels to receive the Medal of Honor.

“He said, ‘I’m really proud of my Dad. We are happy that he saved his buddies and they are still alive,’” according to Petry.

That remark from his son put the award into perspective for him.

“That was probably the biggest honor. Knowing that I can still impact my kids, I can have an impact on others out there and know that what we do, what we sacrifice, and our families, isn’t for nothing. It’s for everything we enjoy,” Petry said.

The graduation speech was not the first time Petry has spoken at Fort Sill. He spoke at the opening of the remodeled Fort Sill Officer Candidate School in 2013. He feels this time was better, since he is more mature when he speaks to the troops. He has gained a lot of knowledge and experience since his last visit and understands much better what it is to be a leader. He said he hopes to pour as much as he can out to them to prepare them to be the best they can be.

Petry said the best part about being at the Fort Sill graduation was seeing all of the families.

“To see all these families come out and support their Soldiers… most families don’t fully understand the military,” he said. “They may never, even spouses, may never fully understand the military. They are true patriots, and they are there to support them. That to me is awesome, and it was a great feeling today."

With the graduating Soldiers officially taking on a new endeavor, Petry wanted to make sure they knew they were not alone.

“I wanted them to know to be ultimately prepared, but also know that I am there as well as many veterans and civilians and patriots to support them in their endeavors as they stand guard to protect us and our rights and our way of life,” Petry said.

The brigade’s next graduation ceremony will be held on August 27, 2021, at the Polo Field on Fort Sill.

