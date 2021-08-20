Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Boise, Idaho area recruiter holds special re-enlistment ceremony at Kleiner Memorial Park

    Boise, Idaho area recruiter holds special re-enlistment ceremony at Kleiner Memorial Park

    Photo By Daniel Rachal | MERIDIAN, ID - Navy Talent Acuisition Group Portland talent scout, First Class Navy...... read more read more

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Story by Daniel Rachal 

    Navy Recruiting Command

    MERIDIAN, ID (August 20, 2021) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Navy Counselor Nicholas Humbert has re-enlisted three previous times in his Navy career. Today, he had possibly his most memorable reenlistment to date as he ceremoniously took the oath of enlistment from his father, Robert Humbert, in a ceremony presided over by NTAG Portland Commanding Officer, Commander Brent Banks.
    “It was good to have my dad re-enlist me,” NC1 Humbert said.
    Because of medical issues, his father was never able to enlist in the military, but always hoped to have his son serve his country.
    “His dream was to have his son enlist,” NC1 Humbert said. “I thought it’d be pretty cool to have him do it.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 14:58
    Story ID: 403637
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boise, Idaho area recruiter holds special re-enlistment ceremony at Kleiner Memorial Park, by Daniel Rachal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Navy Counselor re-enlists at local area park
    Boise, Idaho area recruiter holds special re-enlistment ceremony at Kleiner Memorial Park

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy #recruiting #Idaho #Boise #Sailor #recruiter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT