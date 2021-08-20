Boise, Idaho area recruiter holds special re-enlistment ceremony at Kleiner Memorial Park

MERIDIAN, ID (August 20, 2021) - Navy Talent Acquisition Group Portland Navy Counselor Nicholas Humbert has re-enlisted three previous times in his Navy career. Today, he had possibly his most memorable reenlistment to date as he ceremoniously took the oath of enlistment from his father, Robert Humbert, in a ceremony presided over by NTAG Portland Commanding Officer, Commander Brent Banks.
“It was good to have my dad re-enlist me,” NC1 Humbert said.
Because of medical issues, his father was never able to enlist in the military, but always hoped to have his son serve his country.
“His dream was to have his son enlist,” NC1 Humbert said. “I thought it’d be pretty cool to have him do it.”
