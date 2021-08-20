Munera promoted to major general during ceremony on Aberdeen Proving Ground

Photo By Marshall Mason | Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, the commanding general of 20th Chemical, Biological,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera, the commanding general of 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, unfurls the two-star flag with the help from Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the incoming Army Inspector General, and his senior enlisted advisor, Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala, during a promotion ceremony, Aug. 20, on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. Nearly 100 soldiers and civilians were in attendance at the Myer Auditorium and over 850 others viewed it online. (U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason) see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Maryland – The commanding general of the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command was promoted to major general here Aug. 20.



Maj. Gen. Antonio V. Munera pinned on his second star during a ceremony hosted by Maj. Gen. Donna Martin, the former U.S. Army Provost Marshall General and commanding general of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.



Martin, who is confirmed for promotion to lieutenant general and will become the U.S. Army Inspector General in early September, described Munera as the epitome of servant leadership.



“Andy’s leadership philosophy has always been about service to others,” said Martin. “I think you all will agree that he shares power, he puts the needs of the employees first and he helps people develop and perform at their very best.”



Munera commands the one-of-a-kind Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-based 20th CBRNE Command, which is home to 75 percent of the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and CBRN forces as well as the CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, 1st Area Medical Laboratory, Nuclear Disablement Teams and Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams.



From 19 military bases on 16 states, Soldiers and civilians from the multifunctional command deploy to combat the world’s most dangerous weapons and hazards.



During his remarks, Munera thanked 20th CBRNE Command Soldiers and civilians for their service around the world.



“Keep doing what only you can do,” said Munera. “Your dedication to enabling lethality is essential in ensuring we are ready to prevent and respond to adversaries who seek to develop, proliferate, acquire or use Weapons of Mass Destruction along with safeguarding the force to prevent, and if necessary, respond to mitigate the threat of explosive hazards.”



A native of Fairfax, Virginia, Munera is a fourth generation Puerto Rican American U.S. Army officer with family members who served in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Munera was commissioned in the U.S. Army in May 1991 as a distinguished military graduate from Shippensburg University in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania.



A career Chemical Corps officer, Munera has served all over the world and has deployed to Kosovo and Iraq.



During his 30-year career, Munera has served on Aberdeen Proving Ground three times. He was previously a company commander in the U.S. Army Technical Escort Unit and the plans officer for 20th CBRNE Command.



Munera assumed command of 20th CBRNE Command in June 2020 after a tour as the deputy commanding general of U.S. Army Cadet Command on Fort Knox, Kentucky. Prior to that, he was the 30th chief of Chemical and the commandant of the U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School on Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.



Munera credited his family, friends and fellow Soldiers for his continued success.



“I have risen because I stood on and continue to stand on the shoulders of giants and you in this room are those giants,” said Munera. “I am your legacy.”