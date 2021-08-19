Elk City Lake environmental assessment, draft master plan available for public comment

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Tulsa District, hereby informs the public of the release of the 2021 Draft Elk City Lake Master Plan (hereafter Plan), as well as the associated draft Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), and draft Environmental Assessment (EA).

The Plan is a vital tool produced and used by USACE to guide the responsible stewardship of USACE-administered lands and resources for the benefit of present and future generations. The Plan provides direction for:

• Appropriate management

• Use

• Development

• Enhancement

• Protection

• Conservation of the natural, cultural, and manmade resources at Elk City Lake. It presents an inventory and analysis of:

• Land resources

• Resource management objectives

• Land use classifications

• Resource use plan for each land use classification

• Current and projected park facility needs

• An analysis of existing and anticipated resource use

• Anticipated influences on overall project operation and management.

The most current Elk City Master Plan was approved in 1988 as a supplement to the 1976 Master Plan.

In lieu of an in-person public meeting because of the COVID-19 Pandemic, USACE will upload a virtual presentation providing an overview of the proposed changes to the current Master Plan and instructions on how to submit comments. A 30-day public comment period is open August 23, 2021 to September 23, 2021.

The virtual presentation, draft Plan, FONSI, EA, and comment instructions will be available for download August 23, 2021, at: https://www.swt.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Master-Plans/



General questions pertaining to the proposed revisions can be directed to Jeff Knack, Chief, Natural Resources and Recreation Branch at Jeff.Knack@usace.army.mil or via phone at (918) 669-7660.







For questions pertaining specifically to the proposed revision of the Elk City Master Plan please contact Chris Hammerschmidt, Elk City Lake Manager at (620) 336-2741. Comments can be mailed to: Elk City Lake Manager, 19065 Cherryvale Pkwy, Cherryvale, Kansas 67335, or submitted electronically to USACE via email at CESWT-OD-KC@usace.army.mil



