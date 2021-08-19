Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run

Soldiers and Marne community members are invited to participate in the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield 9-11 Remembrance Run at 6 a.m. Sept. 10 to honor those fallen first responders lost 20 years ago in the four coordinated terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda.

“Our 9-11 memorial run is one of the events that means so much to me to be able to bring to our community,” said Cara Bates, Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation special events coordinator. “FMWR and the Directorate of Emergency Services team has worked so hard to ensure we are doing our part to recognize all of the sacrifices made on 9-11. We have planned so many small details that people can see on race day that we feel are going to be so impactful and truly bringing home how much we as a nation lost that day, and how far we have come.”

The event is open to anyone who has a valid veteran or military identification, and has access to Hunter Army Airfield and Fort Stewart military posts.

The route will begin at Trent Field on Fort Stewart and at Saber Hall on Hunter Army Airfield.

“Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services and the MWR are honored and humbled to put together this event for our community,” said Jay McGraw, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services chief. “Sept. 11 means many things to every one of us but one thing is certain - It’s a time that we should hold dear to our hearts.”

Runners and walkers will be advised to stay six-feet apart from one another to mitigate the risk of contracting COVID-19.

Units are highly encouraged to wear their unit colors and memorial bibs will be issued at both Newman and Tominac fitness centers on Sept. 9.

“We remember where we were. We remember the country uniting like never before. We remember the heroes,” McGraw said. “On September 10th of this year we will unite to honor those who heroically gave their lives to save another’s by walking in their honor.”

The event is free and open to ruckers, walkers, and runners of all ages. All participants will receive a finisher’s medal.

“This year marks 20 years since the attacks on 9-11,” Bates said. “Now more then ever I think it’s really important that we get to come together as a community and remember all of those we lost in the attacks as well as all of the soldiers we have lost since that day. This is the event we do that brings together the entire community. MWR partners with DES, to include our firefighters and police officers, who truly make us all understand the impact felt in those communities on that day and they still feel so strongly 20 years later.”

More information on the event can be found on stewarthunter.armymwr.com.

