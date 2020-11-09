Date Taken: 09.11.2020 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:35 Photo ID: 6790423 VIRIN: 200911-O-WJ404-930 Resolution: 3024x4032 Size: 1.73 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.