Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run

    Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2020

    Photo by Kevin Larson 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services hosted a 9/11 Memorial Walk, Run on Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, Sept. 11, 2020. This year’s event, scheduled for Sept. 10 on both installations, will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 12:35
    Photo ID: 6790423
    VIRIN: 200911-O-WJ404-930
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run, by Kevin Larson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Installation to honor 20th anniversary of 9/11 with remembrance run

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    Fort Stewart MWR
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT