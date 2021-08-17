Subway returns to Fort Jackson

Subway opened in the Fort Jackson Main Exchange Food Court Aug. 17, with a celebratory ribbon cutting. It has been almost two years since the popular quick sub shop closed its counter at the Gate 2 Shoppette.



"I'm happy it's back," said Sam Oliver, an Army Veteran. "I was on my way to the gym when I saw the sign for Subway. It's one of the healthiest and popular places.



Oliver was one of the first customers to order as the welcome banner was cut by Fort Jackson Garrison Commander Col. Ryan Hanson, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish C. Williams and Exchange General Manager Kimberly Neiss.



"Coming here to Fort Jackson, the one thing that was reported more by families was open Subway back up," Hanson said. "We appreciate all the time and effort. We know a lot of work went into this."



Subway offers Fort Jackson another variety of food options that support the BE FIT initiative that offers healthy dining and snack options available at the Army and Air Force Exchange Services across the nation and overseas.



"All Fort Jackson Exchange restaurants, including Subway, offer better-for-you options that support readiness and resiliency," Neiss said in a press release. "With our brand-name healthy dining options, BE FIT-approved Express items and a wide selection of fitness gear in the main store, the Exchange has everything Fort Jackson Soldiers and their Families need to fuel a BE FIT lifestyle."



Subway's menu currently offers lunch and dinner options with plans to expand the menu to include breakfast in the near future.



"I didn't even know it was opening today," said Sgt. Adam Steines, a religious affairs non-commissioned officer from Fort Bliss, Texas, attending an Advanced Leaders Course at the installation. "I'm glad it's here."



The Exchange Food Court currently offers dining options from Subway, Qdoba Mexican Eats, Charley's and Arby's. Coming soon is the addition of Panda Express.



Since 1895, the Army and Air Force Exchange Service has gone where Soldiers, airmen, and their Families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 53rd-largest retailer in the United States. It's earnings provided $2.1 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:10 Story ID: 403505 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Subway returns to Fort Jackson, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.