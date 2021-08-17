Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Subway returns to Fort Jackson

    Subway returns to Fort Jackson

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Fort Jackson Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish Williams, left, Exchange General Manager Kimberly Neiss, center, Garrison Commander Col. Ryan Hanson and Subway and Exchange staff cut a banner officially opening Subway on Aug. 17, 2021. After nearly two years, Subway has returned to Fort Jackson.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:10
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Subway returns to Fort Jackson

    Fort Jackson
    Subway
    Army and Air Force Exchange Services

