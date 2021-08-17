Fort Jackson Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Algrish Williams, left, Exchange General Manager Kimberly Neiss, center, Garrison Commander Col. Ryan Hanson and Subway and Exchange staff cut a banner officially opening Subway on Aug. 17, 2021. After nearly two years, Subway has returned to Fort Jackson.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.19.2021 08:10
|Photo ID:
|6789259
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-SO154-958
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Subway returns to Fort Jackson, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Subway returns to Fort Jackson
