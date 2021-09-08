First Group of Space Force Recruiters Begin Training

Photo By Airman Kadielle Shaw | The first group of U.S. Space Force recruiters listen to Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, Air...... read more read more Photo By Airman Kadielle Shaw | The first group of U.S. Space Force recruiters listen to Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, as he virtually explains the impact they have on the future of Space Force on Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Aug. 9, 2021. Thomas discussed key components to recruiting Guardians and the importance of recruiting as a whole for the Armed Forces. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Kadielle Shaw) see less | View Image Page

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. --

The first group of future U.S. Space Force recruiters attended a five day training course Aug. 9, 2021 to Aug. 13, 2021, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California.



The U.S. Space Force was established Dec. 20, 2019, making it the newest and sixth addition to the U.S. Armed Forces.



Being the newest of the U.S. Armed Forces branches, it is important to begin growing a vast group of intellectually trained Guardians to protect the nation. To begin that journey, Space Force must train a group of recruiters to scout for Guardians, as scouting for Guardians will be very intricate.

“What you do as recruiters is critical for both the Air Force and the Space Force,” said Maj. Gen. DeAnna Burt, Combined Force Space Component Command commander.



Space Force provides robust support to the joint force through careful organization, equipping and training.



Beginning the recruiters’ training, the future recruiters discussed virtually with Maj. Gen. Edward Thomas, Air Force Recruiting Service commander, about the criticality of recruiting high quality Guardians that will succeed and exceed while serving the nation and the space mission.



“Finding people who are interested in protecting space for future generations is what we need to build our Space Force,” said Thomas.



A small group of Air Force non-commissioned officers were personally chosen from their leadership at Vandenberg Space Force Base to become the first recruiters for the U.S. Space Force.



“We’re here to give you knowledge on what Space Force wants and needs, how to incorporate Guardians within the joint force, and to expand on the importance of why we are a force within itself,” said TSgt. Jonathan Mondragon, 533rd Training Squadron instructor.



TSgt. Jonathan Mondragon and MSgt. Mark Sheetenhelm, 533rd Training Squadron superintendent, hosted the five day recruiter training. Mondragon and Sheetenhelm guided insightful discussions, completed group tours around base, and discussed the importance of space history, the mission behind Space Force, and the importance of the NCO’s new roles as Space Force recruiters.



“The Space Force depends on our future recruiters to select top-of-the-line Guardians to strengthen our force,” said Thomas.



Due to the smaller size of the U.S. Space Force, requirements to become a Guardian are stricter and primarily focused on certain jobs and aptitudes.



“I really think you [the recruiters] can help us build the diverse and inclusive workforce that we need,” said Maj. Gen. Burt.



Recruiting Guardians and building a strong foundation within the Space Force is critical for supporting the nation through its newest space capabilities. Having a dedicated corps of specially trained recruiters is pivotal to the success of recruitment efforts.



Visit airforce.com/spaceforce for more information on the Space Force’s mission, how to join and more.