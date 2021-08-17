Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Training Wing Students Against Sexual Assault and Harassment program, or SASH, achieved a new milestone.

    SASH members are students that serve as the first line of support against sexual harassment, and play a vital role combating sexual assault across the base.

    SASH is part of Goodfellow’s Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program and in August, 2021, became first in the Department of Defense to contain members from: U.S. Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Space Force.

    “Every military branch has its own culture and dynamic,” said Kimberly Henry, 17th Training Wing SAPR victim advocate. “Having multiple service branch members trained in sexual assault response ensures we have the appropriate personnel to provide assistance to victims.”

    With the addition of the Space Force, SASH is helping to lead the way in founding a culture of respect and professionalism throughout Goodfellow’s training environment.

    “We are setting the standard for all other DoD training bases to follow and I am very proud of that,” said Henry.

