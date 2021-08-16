17th Training Wing Students Against Sexual Assault and Harassment members pose for a group photo on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021. SASH members are 17th TRW students that aid in responding and preventing sexual harassment, and sexual assault by promoting the SAPR program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 11:49
|Photo ID:
|6788000
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-SN616-1071
|Resolution:
|6913x4614
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone
LEAVE A COMMENT