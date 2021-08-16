Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone

    Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    17th Training Wing Students Against Sexual Assault and Harassment members pose for a group photo on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 16, 2021. SASH members are 17th TRW students that aid in responding and preventing sexual harassment, and sexual assault by promoting the SAPR program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6788000
    VIRIN: 210816-F-SN616-1071
    Resolution: 6913x4614
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Goodfellow SASH program achieves new milestone

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT