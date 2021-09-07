A Day in the Life of a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Reserve Sailor

Courtesy Photo | Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Jessica Zayas of NR LCSRON 2 (NR LCS ASW Mayport) performs...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Boatswains Mate 2nd Class Jessica Zayas of NR LCSRON 2 (NR LCS ASW Mayport) performs maintenance onboard the USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) on July 9, 2021. (Photo by Lt. Cmdr. Michael Purcell) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Braisted



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. - Arriving at Naval Station Mayport, 10 Selected Reservists (SELRES) completed their annual training (AT) by providing planned and corrective maintenance support to USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) in July 2021.



LCS reservists are prepared, equipped, and expected to leverage technical and trade backgrounds to provide maintenance and repair support onboard a Littoral Combat Ship. By utilizing these important skillsets, LCS reservists provide vital ship support that translates to real-world maintenance and mission readiness.



“I couldn’t be happier to be on a ship that is knowledgeable and excited about reservists and provides training from their junior Sailors to Senior Officers,” said Mineman 1st Class David Boulier, a SELRES assigned to Navy Reserve (NR) LCS Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Division Mayport.



As an electrician in his civilian occupation, Boulier was able to utilize his civilian skillset and knowledge of electrical safety programs to assist in the troubleshooting of shipboard equipment. “My familiarity in program logic controls made a smooth transition to shipboard systems and helped to identify faulty electrical connections,” said Boulier who, together with a civilian contractor, was able to conduct necessary repairs.



“I am super proud of the effort the Sailors are putting in aboard the USS Indianapolis,” said Chief Electronics Technician Andrea Gaines assigned to NR LCS Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) St. Louis. “They’ve shown up every day with a motivated and can-do attitude, and no matter the challenge presented, they always make a positive impact.”



In preparation for Final Contract Trials (FCT), the 10 SELRES provided crucial assistance to the Indianapolis’ active-duty crew. The Reservists augmented the ship’s crew by providing over 800 man-hours of maintenance and repair in Combat Systems, Engineering, Operations, and Weapons Departments in support of the ongoing FCT evolution.



In addition to providing maintenance and repair support to shipboard work centers, LCSRON 2 reserve Sailors conducted Damage Control maintenance and stood in-port watches for Anti-Terrorism Force Protection, Petty Officer of the Watch, and Officer of the Deck under-instruction. While underway, they helped with lookout and line handling duties.



By working side-by-side with active-duty Sailors and civilian contractors onboard an LCS, LCS reservists gain experience that is not commonly available to SELRES assigned to other Navy Reserve units. This experience makes LCS reservists more prepared than most to mobilize from their current assignment with minimal additional training.



LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal, and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and surface warfare missions. LCS integrates state-of-the-art technology and streamlined crews to support current and future missions from deep water to the littorals.