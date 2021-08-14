Navy captures first women’s softball gold since 1985

Photo By Steven Dinote | U.S. Navy wins gold for the first time since 1985, defeating Air Force 20-17 in the...... read more read more Photo By Steven Dinote | U.S. Navy wins gold for the first time since 1985, defeating Air Force 20-17 in the championship game. The 2021 Armed Forces Women’s Rugby Championship held at Fort Campbell, KY from 11-13 August. Service members from the Army, Navy (with Coast Guard personnel, and Air Force (with Space Force personnel) battle it out for gold. Visit www.ArmedForcesSports.defense.gov to learn more about the Armed Forces Sports program and the other sports offered. (Department of Defense Photo, Released) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy, powered by the bat of Seaman Patsy Erwin of Naval Station Mayport, Fla., ended their 36-year wait for Armed Forces Women’s Softball gold with a 20-17 win over three-peat defending champions Air Force on Friday at the South Sports Complex at Fort Campbell, Ky.



Erwin was named to the 2021 Armed Forces All-Tournament along with four teammates, after knocking four home runs out of the park.



Navy opened the championship with a 10-5 win over host Army. In the evening matchup against Air Force, Navy lost 37-27 to close day one with a 1-1 record. That would be their only loss of the tournament.



Air Force held off Army in the rubber match, winning 9-5 and placing them in prime position to earn their fourth straight Armed Forces title.



Navy jumped out in front of Air Force registering 20 runs by the fifth inning to Air Force’s 11. Despite a 6-run seventh inning surge, Air Force was unable to overcome the point differential, giving Navy the win.



Air Force finished with silver followed by the Army in third place. Marine Corps did not participate in this year's championship.



Service representatives selected the top eleven players to the Armed Forces Women’s All-Tournament Team. They were:



U.S. Army Capt. Alee Rashenskas, Fort Carson, Colo.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Megan Hines-Wade, Luke AFB, Ariz.

U.S. Navy Ensign Lauren Grun, Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

U.S. Army Sgt. Erica Damone, Fort Jackson, S.C.

U.S. Navy Seaman Patsy Erwin, Naval Station Mayport, Fla.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Sweeten, Yokosuka, Japan

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Erin Clark, Fort Meade, Md.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Val Proulx, Naval Station Norfolk, Va.

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Victoria Valos, Edwards AFB, Calif.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Hannah Smith, Incirlik AB, Turkey

U.S. Army Sgt. Brittany Stein, Fort Bliss, Texas



Visit the Armed Forces Sports website at www.armedforcessports.com for more complete coverage of the Armed Forces Women’s Softball Championship and all sports offered.