Yokota tests trial fitness components

In July, the Air Force announced updates to the fitness assessment including new options for the cardio and strength portions of the test.



After being selected as one of the trial sites, the 374th Force Support Squadron Fitness Assessment Cell is offering individuals the opportunity to test on these new components throughout August.



“I like the new components, especially the HAMR (High Aerobic Multi-shuttle Run) test for those who don’t like long distances,” said Senior Airman Bryant Solon, 374th FSS FAC admin. “It is a lot of fun seeing people trying these new components, because they expect the same difficulty as the older versions and it is a bit of a shock to them.”



The new components include a 1-mile walk or HAMR for the cardio portion as well as hand release push-ups, cross-leg reverse crunches and planks for the strength portions. Each individual has the option of choosing their own components for the test as long as they pick one cardio, one upper body and one core exercise.



“We are trying to gauge the intensity level of the workout,” said Staff Sgt. Ryan Jennings, 374th FSS FAC NCO in charge. “So far we’ve received feedback that it’s a lot of extra work compared to the amount of points you get. These new components have a lot of movements compared to the previous standard version.”



Since it is in the trial phase, the FAC is only offering mock testing on the components. The Air Force will use the information the testing sites gathers and compile them to improve the finalized version of the new fitness assessment scheduled for January 2022.



“We really want more people to come out and take the test,” said Solon. “If we don’t get more people to come out, it will be harder when the test comes out. We need to make it more accurate for everyone.”



To schedule a mock test, please contact the FAC at 315-225-8889. For more information on the changes to the program, check out the release article on the Air Force website here.

