Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina receives new mobile advertising tool

Photo By Gregory White | 210805-RB391-014 (August 5, 2021) Raleigh, NC- Personnel Specialist Petty Officer1st...... read more read more Photo By Gregory White | 210805-RB391-014 (August 5, 2021) Raleigh, NC- Personnel Specialist Petty Officer1st Class Donald L. Newsome of Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina views the NTAG's new mobile engagement vehicle (MEV). The MEV is a new mobile marketing tool used to raise Navy awareness within the NTAG's area of responsibility. (US Navy photo by Gregory White, NTAG Carolina public affairs). see less | View Image Page

RALEIGH, NC. – Recently, Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Carolina received its first mobile engagement vehicle (MEV). The MEV is a moving advertisement used to raise Navy awareness locally, and is a new marketing tool used in Navy recruiting.



The Navy has two virtual reality vehicles named after the Navy’s ships the Nimitz and the Arleigh-Burke, and shared throughout the nation’s 26 NTAGs. Those vehicles are available upon request but are delivered on a first come / first serve basis for special events. This makes it difficult for any one station within an NTAG to utilize a VR vehicle for routine operations and events. The MEVs are a solution to that problem. They equip each recruiting station with the ability to access a mobile advertising tool. The intent is for it to attract potential prospects to interact with recruiters at different pop-up locations and local events. These locations include high schools, colleges and gyms. The MEVs are also equipped with a QR code on the rear end of the vehicle that will help with generating local leads.



The MEV has a graphic wrap which contains images on each side. The chief recruiter of NTAG Carolina, Navy Career Counselor Master Chief Frederick Tuiel, explained the imagery.



“The photos are of three different sailors, one being a female sailor, one being an African American sailor, and the other being a Hispanic sailor. Each sailor is different, showing that the United States Navy is proud of its diversity,” said Tuiel.



NTAG Carolinas MEV was delivered to headquarters in late July from the Commander of Navy Recruiting Command in Millington, Tennessee. Tuiel, stated that he has many ideas and plans for the vehicle’s use and is excited to get it on the road.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.



For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on Facebook (www.facebook.com/NavyRecruiting), Twitter (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter).