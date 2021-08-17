Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier

    Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier

    Photo By Carrie Fox | Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office will repair its southern Vessel Yard Pier to

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Story by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DULUTH, Minn., – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin to repair its southern Vessel Yard Pier beginning the week of Aug. 23, 2021.

    Repairs will last through Oct. 31, 2021 and resume in the Spring of 2022. The repairs should be complete no later than Sept. 9, 2022, taking place weekdays 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    “Area home and business owners can expect some noise during demolition and construction, including construction vehicle traffic,” said Project Engineer Monica Anderson.

    Northern Interstate Construction Inc. of South Range, Wisconsin received the contract for demolition and excavation, sheet and drilled in place pile installation, fill stone placement, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Gauge Pit repairs, concrete grade beam construction and replacing all bollards, fendering and lighting. The contract is for $4.8 million.

    The upgraded Vessel Yard Pier will provide mooring for the Duluth Area Office to support continued operations.

    For more details, contact Detroit District Public Affairs Specialist Carrie Fox. Follow the Detroit District on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.

    -30-

