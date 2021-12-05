Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office will repair its southern Vessel Yard Pier to support continued operations.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Detroit District
    Duluth Area Office

