Corps of Engineers, Duluth Area Office will repair its southern Vessel Yard Pier to support continued operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 15:02
|Photo ID:
|6786593
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-WR196-1033
|Resolution:
|4759x3458
|Size:
|3.54 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Hometown:
|DETROIT, MI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Corps of Engineers repairing its southern Vessel Yard Pier
LEAVE A COMMENT