New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Aug. 20 to Sept. 2

DALLAS – Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and military shoppers looking to save at military exchanges and commissaries can receive an additional 15% savings when they open and use a new MILITARY STAR® account.



The discount applies to all purchases made the first day and is in place of the regular 10% discount for new cardholders. The savings will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.



New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. All honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can use their MILITARY STAR card shopping the Exchange online. Veterans with a service-connected disability are eligible to shop in stores. For more information, Veterans can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.



Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases—including at commissaries—and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points. (Rewards exclude Military Clothing.)



Other benefits of the MILITARY STAR card include:



• Free shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and MyNavyExchange.com orders.

• 5 cents off every gallon of gas at Exchange fuel locations.

• 10% off all Exchange restaurant purchases.

• The lowest flat-rate APR (10.24%) among store cards—rate is offered to all cardholders upon account approval.

• No annual, late or over-limit fees.

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments required for eligible customers.



“Military shoppers are looking for ways to save,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted advisor. “MILITARY STAR helps shoppers not only with this limited-time discount, but with everyday savings on food, fuel and more.”



100% of Exchange earnings are reinvested in the military community, including funding for critical on-installation Quality-of-Life programs. In the last 10 years, the Exchange has contributed $2.1 billion to these programs. When shoppers use the MILITARY STAR card, the Exchange also saves on credit card transaction fees—savings that add up to millions of dollars a year—which allows the Exchange to better support Warfighters and their families.



The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 61st-largest retailer in the United States. Its earnings provided $2.2 billion in dividends to support military morale, welfare and recreation programs over the last 10 years. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 11:56 Story ID: 403243 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New MILITARY STAR Cardholders Save 15% on First-Day Purchases Aug. 20 to Sept. 2, by Marisa Conner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.