WHINSEC Conducts Combined Graduation



WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Columbus Convention & Trade Center (Ironworks), 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA, 31901.



WHAT: WHINSEC conducts graduation ceremony for 214 students who completed one of the following courses: the Small Unit Leadership (SULC); Medical Assistance (MEDAC); Interagency Crisis Action Planning (IACAP); and the Cadet Leadership Development (CLD).



WHO: Students, representative of the countries of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, México, Panama and the United States.



WHY: Graduates have completed all requirements for the specific course they attended. During their courses, students discussed and worked through built-in-course scenarios on; human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society issues that affect participation of security force personnel in throughout various Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environments.



