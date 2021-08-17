Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC Conducts Combined Graduation

    WHINSEC Combined Graduation

    Courtesy Photo | WHINSEC celebrates a combined graduation for students who completed the academic...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Story by Milton Mariani Rodriguez 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHINSEC Conducts Combined Graduation

    WHEN: Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

    WHERE: Columbus Convention & Trade Center (Ironworks), 801 Front Ave, Columbus, GA, 31901.

    WHAT: WHINSEC conducts graduation ceremony for 214 students who completed one of the following courses: the Small Unit Leadership (SULC); Medical Assistance (MEDAC); Interagency Crisis Action Planning (IACAP); and the Cadet Leadership Development (CLD).

    WHO: Students, representative of the countries of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, México, Panama and the United States.

    WHY: Graduates have completed all requirements for the specific course they attended. During their courses, students discussed and worked through built-in-course scenarios on; human rights, the rule of law, due process, civilian control of the military, and the role of the military in a democratic society issues that affect participation of security force personnel in throughout various Joint, Interagency, Intergovernmental, Multinational (JIIM) environments.

    ###

    IMPORTANT NOTE TO EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS: Contact Adela Duncan, WHINSEC Director of Communications & Outreach, at 706-545-3915 or (cell) 559-360-2887 for more information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 09:40
    Story ID: 403221
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC Conducts Combined Graduation, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM #WHINSEC #EJERCITOCOLOMBIA #ARMYSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT