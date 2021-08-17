NNSY's Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Increasing its Workforce

In 2017, Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) in Philadelphia, Pa., a detachment of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, began a hiring process to increase the number of employees needed to support the new Columbia-class submarines.



NFPC's primary mission is to design, manufacture, and repair propellers for the US Navy. NFPC’s workforce designs, engineers, casts, and machines the specialized products that are required to support this mission.



“Our workforce consisted of 225 employees in 2017,” said NFPC Director (Code 1400) Nate Bird. “Currently, we have approximately 365 personnel and it is our goal to be in the mid-400s by the end of 2022.”



“Our biggest hiring target is Computer Numerical Control Machinists with Siemens 840D controller experience,” said Bird. “In addition, we are currently seeking all trades to include, but not limited to riggers, machinists, molders, melters, non-destructive test (NDT) inspectors, and mechanical inspectors.”



NFPC is also hiring for the manufacturing engineering group, facilities engineering group, equipment engineering group, quality assurance group, project management, program management, and the business office.



“To support our growth, we are hiring experienced mechanics as well as novices to go through our apprenticeship program, “said Bird. “The apprentice program is four-years long and accredited through the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We will be starting the next class this fall. Prospective apprentices must show eligibility to attend community college and complete a qualifications exam for any Pennsylvania college. By the end of the program, they will earn an associates while being paid.”



Those who are not currently federal employees can apply for any of the positions on Indeed.com by performing a search for “Naval Foundry and Propeller Center in Philadelphia, Pa.” The website will show how to apply for any of the positions available. Applications for the apprentice program will be available on Indeed.com as well this fall. Current government employees can send their resume to FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil.



The hiring process can take anywhere from four to eight months. If selected for a position, the Fleet Human Resource Office (FLTHRO) will send the qualified candidate a tentative job offer. The candidate must pass a background check to receive a secret clearance before onboarding and pass a physical exam to show that they are able to work in an industrial environment and fit to wear a respirator.



All NFPC employees are offered the government benefits package which contains health insurance plans including dental, vision, and life insurance for the employee and his or her family; flexible spending accounts for the employee and his or her family’s medical and childcare expenses; a retirement plan with a government match of up to five percent; and paid time off including 13 days of annual leave to start, 13 days of sick leave, and 11 paid holidays annually.



“NFPC is on the leading edge of technology with our machines, equipment and measurement capabilities,” said Bird. “This is an exciting place to work with an incredible mission. We are looking forward to all that we will accomplish with our larger workforce to support the U.S. Navy’s mission.”

