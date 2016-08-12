Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY's Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Increasing its Workforce

    NNSY's Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Increasing its Workforce

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2016

    Photo by Troy Miller 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) pour metal into a submarine propeller mold.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2016
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 06:45
    Photo ID: 6785950
    VIRIN: 161208-N-CR433-092
    Resolution: 3744x5616
    Size: 8.25 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY's Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Increasing its Workforce, by Troy Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NNSY's Naval Foundry and Propeller Center Increasing its Workforce

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Naval Foundry and Propeller Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT