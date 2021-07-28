Making Senior Chief

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (July 28, 2021) - Being selected to advance to the next paygrade is an important achievement in a Sailor’s career. All of the hard work throughout the previous years has finally paid off. Now that they have been selected, they must continue to provide the example of honor, courage, and commitment for all Sailors to follow onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington.

“I honestly never saw myself making it this far in my career,” said Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Tabitha Ramirez, the leading chief petty officer for supply department’s aviation supply division. “I feel truly honored to become a part of the 2.5% of the US Navy. Even when I thought I was going to be a chief for the rest of my career, I have been reminded that hard work doesn’t go unnoticed in the Navy.”

The challenges that each Sailor overcame to achieve this significant milestone in their career will always be remembered.

Covid-19 has affected the daily operations of various departments for more than a year.

“I was in charge of a division of over 90 Sailors during a Type II computer upgrade, which consists of converting all of the computer from analog over to digital, said Senior Chief Electronics Technician (Nuclear) Christopher Wahl, the leading chief petty officer for reactor department’s training division. “Keep in mind we were doing this while refueling two reactors, during the Covid-19 pandemic. It was a pretty big challenge but with teamwork and flexibility we were able to overcome this massive obstacle. My Sailors are awesome and worked extremely hard for me in the toughest times. I am sure I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for their support.”

Support from your mentors can pave the way for Sailors in leadership positions looking to advance their career.

“My department leading chief petty officer, Master Chief Petty Officer Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Duane McCarty, constantly gave me responsibilities above my paygrade and pushed me towards advancement,” said Senior Chief Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear), Richard Flint, the division officer for reactor department’s training division. “The reactor department Master Chief Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear), Matt Larson had a one of a kind intrusive leadership style that I valued and he always gave me honest feedback during my mid-term counseling for the upcoming evaluation cycle.”

Most of the time leaders look to those that are superior in rank for motivation, but junior Sailors can also provide motivation for leaders to become even better.

“As cliché as it sounds, I have to give credit to everyone around me,” said Ramirez. “Sometimes the E-1 gave me the motivation to succeed, and other times the E-9 gave me the pep talk that I needed to develop myself into a more effective leader. I will continue to lead to the best of my ability, stay educated about my rate, and take every challenge and opportunity head on.”

The navy’s newest senior chief remember their time as a chief and will use it to provide valuable advice for those chief petty officers that are eligible for advancement, regardless of whether it is their first attempt or not.

“Never give up,” said Ramirez. “I thought I wanted to quit several times and I kept pushing and it paid off. Take everyone’s advice, mentorship, and experience into consideration when making decisions. Don’t overlook the learning and development roadmap (LaDR) for your rating, it will ensure that you are completing all the required tasks in order to make yourself competitive for advancement.”

Flint added, every rate’s advancement quota is different so it is important to not get discouraged by that number and keep pushing to meet the requirements for the next paygrade. Always ask those that are senior to you for advice and that will provide a solid foundation for you to build upon.

