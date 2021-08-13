USMEPCOM holds change-of-command ceremony

Photo By israel molina | Army Col. Megan Stallings, incoming USMEPCOM commander, delivers remarks during a...... read more read more Photo By israel molina | Army Col. Megan Stallings, incoming USMEPCOM commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony held at USMEPCOM headquarters in North Chicago, Ill, Aug. 13. Through its 67 processing stations across the United States, USMEPCOM evaluates applicants for enlistment into the Armed Forces based on established Department of Defense and service-specific standards; it is the vital link between recruiting and training the All-Volunteer Force. see less | View Image Page

Army Col. Megan B. Stallings assumed command of United States Military Entrance Processing Command from Marine Corps Col. Richard T. Brady during a change-of-command ceremony Aug. 13.



The presiding official for the ceremony was Stephanie Miller, director of military accessions policy.



Brady retired after more than three decades of distinguished military service in the Marine Corps, first enlisting in 1989 and later receiving his commission in 1993. He assumed command of USMEPCOM May 24, 2019, after serving as the USMEPCOM Western Sector commander.



During Brady’s tenure as USMEPCOM commander, the command made important steps toward modernizing applicant processing, to include the development and launch of MIRS 1.1, a processing system that replaced the 25-year-old legacy system. Brady also led the command through the COVID-19 pandemic, effectively implementing mitigation measures to keep the accessions pipeline open.



Miller lauded Brady on his leadership and accomplishments during his tenure as command and throughout his career in the Marine Corps.



“[Brady] led the command in making – and completing – significant milestones in its long-term modernization efforts.” said Miller. “Those with whom you served, as well as the countless Service Members and Civilians you have touched, will long remember your dedication, hard work, and loyalty to a calling greater than yourself.”



As one of his final acts in uniform, Brady conducted the oath of enlistment to Britt Ottens, a Marine Corps recruit. He then expressed his appreciation for the men and women of USMEPCOM throughout his tenure as command.



“We have faced every challenge with perseverance, with resilience, and adhering to our core values of professionalism, teamwork, integrity and respect,” said Brady. “When I leave USMEPCOM for the last time...my last thought will always be of the men and women of U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command.”



Stallings’ prior assignment was as the commander of the Marketing and Engagement Brigade, U.S. Army Recruiting Command. She previously served as commander of 12th Battalion, USMEPCOM; human resources director, United States Military District of Washington and Joint Force Headquarters—National Capital Region; and professor of military science, United States Army Cadet Command, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Stallings spoke directly to the military and civilian personnel of USMEPCOM during her remarks.



“I am humbled to have the opportunity to lead this immense command and proud to be part of the team,” said Stallings. “All of you truly support the defense of our country every day as you qualify young men and women to serve in our all-volunteer Force. The defense of our nation would not be successful without you.”



