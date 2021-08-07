OSI has a blast training with EOD

The Office of Special Investigations (OSI) Detachment 623 and the 35th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) teamed up with 35th Civil Engineering Squadron (CES) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) to simulate an investigation scenario of an explosive device at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 8, 2021.



OSI investigates federal crimes related to the Air Force. Det 623 members conduct annual training with a forensic scientist from Yokota Air Base, Japan, to refresh their training on photography and crime scene processing. Joined by security forces investigators, the team practiced post-blast aspects this year.



The training consisted of three scenarios: immediate action, precision shot and a post-blast scene due to a C4 blast. The training was led by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyrone Powell, 35 CES EOD journeyman.



The 35th CES EOD flight’s mission is to clear hazards by locating, identifying and neutralizing explosive devices in order for base operations to continue, especially during wartime contingencies, while OSI needs evidence from the scene and explosive ordnance to find the perpetrator. Working together ensures each team can deconflict while still completing their respective missions.



“It's beneficial to both agencies to see what our capabilities are because if we don't get that kind of training when something actually happens, then we're not really going to know what to do. If we can do it in a safe training environment, we can see the results beforehand,” said Powell. “We don't want to show up on scene and contaminate the evidence, and then all of a sudden, that person can't get prosecuted because something was messed up, so it really does help to do this beforehand.”



The immediate action procedure has the EOD team uses render safe tools to blast water on a makeshift dummy ordnance to detonate it as fast as possible rendering the scene safe. Afterwards, OSI and SFS can enter the scene to document any evidence that was left behind.



The precision shot is when EOD knows exactly what is going on inside the explosive ordnance and shoots a clay projectile to disrupt the ordnance to reduce the chance of detonation in the safest way possible.



The post-blast scenario used a quarter of a block of C4, leaving a hole in the ground. In the scenario, the bomber fled the scene after exploding the ordnance. Both teams can then enter the scene to collect evidence.



“We don't expect that this type of event would happen on this base,” said Special Agent Kaprice Montecalvo, OSI ICON Center Det 1 forensic science consultant, Yokota Air Base, Japan. “This is knowledge that OSI and SFS members are going to carry with them when they go to a new base or when they deploy. So, when it does occur, they're more familiar with the types of capabilities EOD and the Air Force has, and who they might reach out to to assist in their investigation. It also shows us how we fit in that puzzle of how to respond and what we bring to the fight.”

