USS Manchester Leadership attend CREDO Leadership Course

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (August 9, 2021) – Leadership assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) Blue Crew participated in the Developing and Implementing an Outward Mindset course at Naval Base San Diego’s Murphy Canyon Chapel, July 26 to July 28.



The workshop aims to help leaders solve issues from new perspectives, realize self-deception, enrich relationships, learn better communication skills, and shape a more positive outlook on life. The course was facilitated by the Chaplain Religious Enrichment Development Operation (CREDO) Deputy Director, Lt. Hal Jones, to help prepare Manchester leadership for their upcoming deployment.



“As Manchester Blue prepares for the intensity of the lead up to our maiden deployment, the Developing and Implementing an Outward Mindset course offered my department heads and departmental leading chief petty officers additional frameworks for resolving conflict, positively influencing those around them, and helping each other to succeed,” said Manchester Blue Crew Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Edison Rush III. “Lt. Jones and his team did an excellent job facilitating discussions centered on making Manchester Blue’s command climate the best it can be. I am excited to see the impact as we implement some of these new tools associated with an outward mindset.”



The course has been administered to other commands but this was the first time the program had been administered in the LCS community.



“CREDO’s new curriculum is an excellent resource for commands seeking to improve their morale, command climate and cooperation with sister commands,” said Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (COMLCSRON) One Command Chaplain, Lt. Kadin Williams. “By identifying impulsive but unreflective patterns in our own perceptions, leaders can be better equipped to deal with fast-paced but emotionally charging situations at work and at home.”

The LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. The LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.



