Goodfellow Air Force Base Exchange Unveils $9.3 Million Upgrade

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service ushered in a new era of service and support at Goodfellow Air Force Base as the ribbon was cut on a $9.3 million shopping center upgrade.



17th Training Wing Commander Col. Matthew R. Reilman helped Exchange Chief Operating Officer Jason Rosenberg; Exchange Senior Enlisted Advisor Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby; and other Goodfellow AFB, Exchange, Air Education and Training Command, and San Angelo-area leaders cut the ribbon Aug. 5 to celebrate the remodel, the first major changes to the shopping center in more than 30 years.



“This Exchange is more than a place to shop—it’s our town square,” Reilman said. “Goodfellow’s Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and families gather here every day to catch up with one another, share a meal and connect in a way that makes our base feel like home. With 36,000 square feet of retail, services and dining space—including the only Dunkin’ Donuts in San Angelo—this re-envisioned Exchange represents a significant quality-of-life enhancement.”



The upgrade includes an expanded selection of BE FIT gear and electronics; a mall featuring tactical, barber and beauty shops; retail concessionaire kiosks; expanded food court seating with charging stations; and three quick-serve restaurants including the Dunkin Donuts, Subway and Sam’s Burritos.



“I’m actually very impressed with the new store,” said shopper Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Johnson. “I’ve been here for four years, and this is a massive improvement over the previous store. This looks like it belongs on a military installation and has a lot more to offer. It’s much bigger and has a greater selection. This will be a big morale booster for everyone here on the installation.”



Originally constructed for use as an aircraft hangar in 1942 and last updated in 1990, the Goodfellow Exchange is the Department of Defense retailer’s most historic main store. This latest refresh is its most extensive, with the store’s interior removed and rebuilt from floor to roof, leaving only the outside walls unchanged.



“The Exchange is honored to enhance the quality of life for Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and families at Goodfellow with this redesigned shopping center,” Osby said. “By offering tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing on the goods and services Warfighters need, this new shopping and dining experience reinforces the message that the Exchange is all-in when it comes to supporting Warfighters and their families.”



In addition to military students training at Goodfellow AFB, the Goodfellow Exchange serves a shopping base of more than 4,800 Warfighters and families assigned to the base, as well as more than 4,700 San Angelo-area retirees and their dependents, who are once again able to visit the installation. The Exchange also serves more than 1,900 service-connected disabled Veterans in the area as well as their caregivers, who are now authorized to shop the Exchange after a recent DoD policy change. DoD civilians are also able to shop.



Construction for the project was funded by Exchange earnings in addition to $2.2 million contributed by Goodfellow AFB. 100% of Exchange earnings support the military community, with Goodfellow Exchange shoppers generating nearly $325,000 for Armed Forces Recreation Centers and other local programs critical to readiness and resiliency in 2020.



The Goodfellow AFB Exchange shopping center, 130 Valiant St., Bldg. 222, is open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, call 325-655-5789.



