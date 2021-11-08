Customers who use their MILITARY Star Card at a NEX gas pump will receive five cents off per gallon on their purchase. The fuel discount is automatically given at the fuel dispenser after the MILITARY Star Card has been authorized. The discount is available at nearly 70 NEX gas stations in the continental United States and Hawaii.
“The mission of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is to support the quality of life of our customers around the world,” said Brandy Asher, Automotive Operations Manager at NEXCOM. “By offering an additional savings at our gas pumps, we are furthering the savings we offer to our customers.”
In addition, customers will find a $5 off $50 coupon on the back of the receipt regardless of what credit card is used to pay for the gas. The coupon is good for purchases made in the NEX for 14 days.
To apply for a MILITARY Star Card, go to https://www.myecp.com/CardApply/GetCardApplyPrivacyTerms
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2021 11:32
|Story ID:
|402844
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Customers Can Receive Five Cent Discount at NEX Gas Pump, by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT