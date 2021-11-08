Customers Can Receive Five Cent Discount at NEX Gas Pump

Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Customers who use their MILITARY Star Card at a NEX gas pump will receive five cents...... read more read more Photo By Kristine Sturkie | Customers who use their MILITARY Star Card at a NEX gas pump will receive five cents off per gallon on their purchase. The discount is available at nearly 70 NEX gas stations in the continental United States and Hawaii. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

Customers who use their MILITARY Star Card at a NEX gas pump will receive five cents off per gallon on their purchase. The fuel discount is automatically given at the fuel dispenser after the MILITARY Star Card has been authorized. The discount is available at nearly 70 NEX gas stations in the continental United States and Hawaii.



“The mission of the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is to support the quality of life of our customers around the world,” said Brandy Asher, Automotive Operations Manager at NEXCOM. “By offering an additional savings at our gas pumps, we are furthering the savings we offer to our customers.”



In addition, customers will find a $5 off $50 coupon on the back of the receipt regardless of what credit card is used to pay for the gas. The coupon is good for purchases made in the NEX for 14 days.



To apply for a MILITARY Star Card, go to https://www.myecp.com/CardApply/GetCardApplyPrivacyTerms