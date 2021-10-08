Washington National Guard hosts Joint Reserve Intelligence Program Annual Conference

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard addresses the audience at the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program Annual Conference on Aug 4, 2021 at the Aviation Readiness Center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The purpose of the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program is to support mobilization readiness and operational requirements for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, production, and dissemination. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

Providing critical information to the war fight is a staple of military intelligence professionals. However, when you only have two or three days a month for drill, intelligence training often takes a back seat to administrative tasks. That is why the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program is so critical to the success of the reserve Military Intelligence professionals.



The importance of their work was on full display August 4-5, 2021 during the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program’s Annual Conference, held at the Washington Army National Guard’s Aviation Readiness Center. Soldiers, Airmen, Marines, Sailors and Guardians from 26 Joint Reserve Intelligence Centers enjoyed their first opportunity to come together in nearly two years to have discussions and share knowledge.



“Each of you bring something different to the fight, and when we can discuss best practices it helps us maximize our intelligence production,” said Maj. Gen. Francis McGinn, the Director of the Military Integration office. “Our goal with the conference is wartime readiness, being ready to support missions through sharing resources.”



The purpose of the Joint Reserve Intelligence Program is to support mobilization readiness and operational requirements for intelligence collection, processing, analysis, production, and dissemination. This is accomplished by reserve and National Guard service members working in service component-owned, managed, and maintained sensitive compartmented information facilities.



“We are blessed in this area to have two locations owned and managed by the Washington National Guard on Camp Murray with an annex on Joint Base Lewis-McChord,” said Lt. Col. Ange Gentry, director of Intelligence, Joint Force Headquarters, Washington National Guard. “Our intelligence professionals are truly working in top notch environments that allow them to meet real-world intelligence requirements and support the intelligence community at large in a collaborative environment.”



In 2018, shortly after winning the coveted Joint Reserve Intelligence Community of the Year Award in the JRIC small category, the Washington National Guard opened the sensitive compartmented information facility within the Information Operations Readiness Center. State leadership gave the final approval in July of 2017 for the expansion of secured networks and communications from the Camp Murray Joint Reserve Intelligence Center to the Information Operations Readiness Center Annex.



“I am impressed with everything that our military intelligence and information operations folks have done for the last 20 years,” said Maj. Gen. Bret Daugherty, the Adjutant General of the Washington National Guard. “Not only have to been busy here at home domestically but still supporting missions overseas, you have answered the call when needed.”