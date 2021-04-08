WHINSEC Noncommissioned Officer recognized by local Rotary Club.

Courtesy Photo | COLUMBUS, GA – On August 4, 2021, the Rotary Club of Columbus, GA, recognized a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | COLUMBUS, GA – On August 4, 2021, the Rotary Club of Columbus, GA, recognized a Staff Sergeant from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) as their Soldier of the Week. Staff Sergeant Roberto Silva was honored for his dedicated military service during their weekly meeting and luncheon at the Columbus, Georgia Convention & Trade Center downtown Columbus, Ga. see less | View Image Page

SSG Roberto Silva is Columbus Rotary Club Soldier of the Week!



COLUMBUS, GA – On August 4, 2021, the Rotary Club of Columbus, GA, recognized a Staff Sergeant from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) as their Soldier of the Week. Staff Sergeant Roberto Silva was honored for his dedicated military service during their weekly meeting and luncheon at the Columbus, Georgia Convention & Trade Center downtown Columbus, Ga.



“The Rotary Club has been in Columbus for over 100 years. When the idea of opening a military post here in our town; Its members, local businessmen, were key on the on the successful establishment of Fort Benning,” said Julie Bond, executive secretary with the Rotary Club.



We have always been very involved with Ft Benning, and are always working with the Commanding General, she added.



“In particular, the Soldier of the Week program, is over 20 years old,” said Bond. “We have renamed it Ralph Puckett Soldier of the Week program in honor of Medal of Honor recipient COL(RET) Ralph Puckett. He is a longtime member of the club and a great contributor on our programs,” said Bond.



“Every week Fort Benning selects a Soldier who comes and is recognized for his contributions and service to the Nation,” she concluded.



Silva began his military career as a Marine in 2005. In 2009, he transferred to the U.S. Army and became an infantryman. Throughout the years, he served in positions of increased responsibilities, and in 2016 Silva volunteered to become a Drill Sergeant. Upon graduation from Drill Sergeant School, he served with the 198th Infantry Brigade at Fort Benning, GA. He attained the distinction of becoming a Senior Drill Sergeant.



He arrived at the WHINSEC in 2018. Currently, Silva is an instructor with the Roy P. Benavidez Noncommissioned Officer Academy (NCOA). Additionally, he is the Victims Advocate for WHINSEC’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Program (SHARP). SSG Silva is the WHINSEC representative at the Fort Benning Sergeant Audie Murphy Club (SAMC), where he also volunteers monthly.



During the meeting, Silva received a Rotary commemorative coin and complimentary entry tickets for the Springer Opera House, the Ma Rainey House, Blues Museum, and the National Infantry Museum.