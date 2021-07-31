Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coconino County to deploy barriers for flood fight

    Sandbags

    Photo By Robert DeDeaux | Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff provide materials for a sandbagging station...... read more read more

    FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2021

    Story by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Coconino County Emergency Operations Center Manager Wes Dison couldn’t turn away from the radar display. The county’s residents had been in an emergency flood response for three consecutive weeks. His eyes tightened, as he pointed to a storm formation approaching the center of the screen. The ground was 90 percent saturated. Even a half inch of rain could result in safety hazards and road closures. Dison had to wait out the storm before viewing areas for potential HESCO barrier placements designed to divert and mitigate flood waters. One three-foot HESCO barrier holds approximately the same amount of sand as 54 sandbags.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District transferred and arranged delivery of the HESCO barriers to support Coconino County’s flood mitigation response July 30 in Flagstaff.

    “We plan to use these (barriers) in places where we are currently using concrete Jersey barriers,” Dison said. “The HESCOs can’t be easily moved once placed, but the concrete Jersey barriers can be moved. The region is out of the concrete Jersey barriers, so using the HESCOs to replace the concrete barriers will make us more flexible and responsive.”

    The flooding started in Coconino County July 13, with more than nine inches of rainfall within a week’s time. In response, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declared a state of emergency. Coconino County is the second largest county in the nation by land mass, according to the U.S. Census Bureau and Arizona Department of Economic Security, Population Statistics Unit.

    The east side of Flagstaff was experiencing flash floods, heavy debris flow and flooding through the washes, which were overwhelming the banks, and flowing through residential streets and neighborhoods, said David Breitbach, Los Angeles District’s quality assurance representative assigned to the region.

    “The streets were lined up with sandbags several feet high,” he said. “All I could feel was empathy for the people impacted.”

    The city and county erected concrete Jersey barriers and dispersed sandbags after the first rain and initial flooding, Breitbach said; however, the second rain brought more debris and flooding, and crested above the barriers.

    “The HESCO barriers could potentially be used for flood control for a long-term, sustainable solution,” he added, “thereby eliminating the need for thousands of sandbags lining neighborhood streets.”

    HESCO barriers – named after the company that produces them – resemble large interlocking cardboard boxes with wire frames and are known for their structural protection. Military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan commonly use the barriers to protect personnel, equipment and buildings from incoming rockets and small arms fire. When the flood barriers are filled and connected, the structure and mesh framework create walls “capable of halting fast-moving, debris-filled flood waters,” according to the company’s website.

    “Sandbags are not a long-term solution, bags deteriorate and must be constantly replaced; HESCOs would give citizens greater confidence during flooding,” Breitbach added.

    The Coconino County Emergency Response is a regional group, headquartered in Flagstaff, and supported by state and local leadership.

    “After 40 years of government service, I’m still amazed by what Coconino County has accomplished with small town teamwork and a caring neighbor attitude,” Dison said. “It has been amazing to watch and my honor to serve on this team.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.09.2021 18:19
    Story ID: 402697
    Location: FLAGSTAFF, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coconino County to deploy barriers for flood fight, by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sandbags
    USACE
    Emergency Response
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Flood Response
    HESCO
    Flood Fight
    Los Angeles District
    Coconino County
    SPL
    Flagstaff Arizona
    USACESPL
    Museum Fire
    Wes Dison
    David Breitbach

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT