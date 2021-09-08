We are MSC: Engine Utilityman Dorian Reed

Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210727-N-AC165-0003 (July 27, 2021) – Engine Utilityman Dorian Reed, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By LaShawn Sykes | 210727-N-AC165-0003 (July 27, 2021) – Engine Utilityman Dorian Reed, assigned to USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193), explains the minimum eligibility requirements to become an engine utilityman aboard a Military Sealift Command U.S. Naval Service Ship. 1. A U.S. passport is required. 2. A Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and or Department of Defense (DOD) Common Access Card (CAC) is required. 3. A United States Coast Guard (USCG) Merchant Mariner’s Credential (MMC) is also required. see less | View Image Page

Introduction: At 18, Dorian Reed was asked to leave his parent’s home. With nowhere to turn, he sought refuge at his grandmother’s house. One day, while sleeping on his grandmother’s front porch, a neighbor saw him sleeping and decided to come over and speak with Reed about job opportunities with Military Sealift Command. At the time, Reed said, the neighbor was a boatswain’s mate and was making a great life for himself working for MSC. With the neighbor’s guidance and his grandmother’s support, Reed applied for employment with MSC in 2015. Back then, Reed said the hiring process was much longer than it is today. So, for the next 12 months, he made pizzas while he waited diligently for MSC's acceptance call. “When that day came, my life changed for the better, in every way,” Reed said.



What is your name and title, and what ship are you on?

My name is Dorian Reed; I am an engine utilityman aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl (T-AO 193).



When did you join MSC, and what is unique about your career with MSC?

In 2016, I joined Military Sealift Command with zero experience. I was 19 years old when I applied for employment with MSC. My only work experience was making pizzas, which is a far cry from the operation and maintenance of a ship’s engine room machinery.



What is your job with MSC?

I'm essentially the 'catch-all' person in the engineering department. Since I don't have a specialty yet in any particular area, I work on anything from electrical work to machinery.



What does a typical day look like for you?

Thankfully, I can say there is not really a "typical day" for me. I can go from working on steam lines in the bilges in the morning to working on the sewage system in the afternoon.



What is the best thing about being a CIVMAR aboard USNS Walter S. Diehl?

There’s never a day that I am not learning something new – all of which helps me to become a better engineer.



What is the most challenging part of your work aboard USNS Waters S. Diehl?

Locating parts to maintain the ship’s operational readiness can be challenging at times. Some solutions require a bit more creativity and ingenuity because of the limitation of materials aboard the vessel at the time the challenge arises.



What is your most favorite memory at sea?

My favorite memory is jumping into the freezing water between Iceland and Norway while serving aboard the Blue Ridge-class Amphibious Command Ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20).



What is USNS Diehl’s mission, and how does your role as engine utility man assist with the ship’s mission?

Diehl’s mission is to provide fuel and logistics’ services to U.S. Navy warfighter ships and coalition ships at sea. My role is to maintain the engine room; so that, the ship is able to complete those services.



What would you tell someone who is interested in joining MSC?

MSC offers anyone the chance to become great in his or her chosen career field and the opportunity to see the world. So, take the opportunity, and don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone and be a part of something that is bigger than you can imagine. I have been with MSC for five years and have enjoyed my time immensely.