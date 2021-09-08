Vandenberg SDL 30 FSS Threw a Huge Block Party

Vandenberg SLD 30 FSS/Events Services threw a huge 2021 Neighborhood Block Party at the Pacific Coast Parking Lot with 55 vendors, agencies, companies, organizations and nonprofits from the base and surrounding community that supported the event with activity booths, music, food for purchase, and lots of fantastic prizes and swag!

Fun was had by all who attended!

