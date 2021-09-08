Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg SDL 30 FSS Threw a Huge Block Party

    VANDENBERG SFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Story by Jan Jones 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Vandenberg SLD 30 FSS/Events Services threw a huge 2021 Neighborhood Block Party at the Pacific Coast Parking Lot with 55 vendors, agencies, companies, organizations and nonprofits from the base and surrounding community that supported the event with activity booths, music, food for purchase, and lots of fantastic prizes and swag!
    Fun was had by all who attended!

