NMRTC Annapolis Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Capt. Walter D. Brafford, Dental Corps, relinquished command of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Annapolis to Capt. Rachel M. Lewis, Nurse Corps, at a change of command ceremony Aug. 6 at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Mahan Hall.



Brafford’s tenure as commanding officer of NMRTC Annapolis encompassed a unique time in our nation’s history, serving from July 2019 to August 2021. Faced with a novel virus with an unknown threat potential, while newly transitioning the command to the DHA National Capital Region Market concept, Brafford adeptly led his team to swiftly coordinate health protection measures that ensured the health and safety of his staff, U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) midshipmen, families and beneficiaries.



Brafford’s staff ensured an in-person graduation ceremony for the USNA Class of 2020 and throughout the pandemic ensured the resumption of in-person academic sessions and collegiate sports, while curtailing the spread of coronavirus within the United States’ largest college dormitory, maintaining and protecting a vital Navy officer pipeline to the fleet.



“Our people are what make Navy Medicine great,” explained Brafford, “Trusting in them, letting them engage with the problem, and allowing them the latitude to problem solve allowed us to confront the challenges we faced over the last year head-on.”



Following the change of command ceremony, Brafford transfers to the Navy’s Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), to serve as the Assistant Deputy Chief of Medical Operations (M3).



“Our team is one of the finest I’ve had the privilege to work with; they’ve stepped up to every challenge and I’m confident they will continue to do so under Capt. Lewis’ leadership,” said Brafford.



Lewis’ last assignment was as NMRTC Pensacola’s Executive Officer. She previously served at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth; Naval Hospital Cherry Point, North Carolina; U.S. Naval Hospital Sigonella, Italy; Afghan National Security Forces, Herat, Afghanistan; U.S. Naval Hospital Rota, Spain; and Naval Branch Health Clinic Port Hueneme.



“I’m looking forward to joining this dedicated team of professionals who serve our U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen, active duty service members, families, and beneficiaries,” said Lewis. “I’m honored to join such a remarkable and outstanding team as commanding officer.”



Since 1845, NHCA has been committed to exemplifying the best of Navy Medicine though innovation, quality care, technology, talent management, and leadership. NHCA provides health support in six locations across three states. At its core is the care and commissioning readiness of the more than 4,400 members of the Brigade of Midshipmen. NHCA providers contribute to athlete development on and off the field, and support the Naval Academy as team physicians for 33 varsity sports teams and 26 club sports.

