USS Rafael Peralta participates in Talisman Sabre 2021

CORAL SEA (July 17, 2021) – U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) participates in the biennial bilateral exercise Talisman Sabre 21, July 17 to 31.

Talisman Sabre, an exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving approximately 17,000 participants from seven nations this year, aims to improve and evaluate the interoperability elements required to effectively and cohesively respond to the defense of a regional contingency in the Indo-Pacific while continuing to build and strengthen relationships between the nations.

The U.S. maritime component of Talisman Sabre 21 features the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious ready group (ARG), which includes the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), the amphibious transport dock ship USS New Orleans (LPD 18) and the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), along with embarked elements of the Okinawa-based 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU).

Rafael Peralta will train with units from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Japan Maritime Self Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN), Royal Canadian Navy (RCN), United Kingdom’s Royal Navy and other U.S. forces.

“Talisman Sabre is an outstanding opportunity for Rafael Peralta to work with our allies and execute intense and realistic training in order to build credible and ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict in the Indo-Pacific region,” said Cmdr. J.J. Murawski, Peralta’s commanding officer.

During Talisman Sabre 21, the American ARG-MEU team will integrate with the Australian Defense Force, RCN, JMSDF, and ROKN for maritime operations further enhancing their ability to respond to crises as part of a joint or combined effort. Partner nations trained together to operate and sustain each other in a contested maritime environment, conducting integrated amphibious and air defense operations as well as tactical maneuvering and replenishments-at-sea.

Conducted biennially since 2005, across northeast Australia. Talisman Sabre is Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States and is a demonstration of strong alliances underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades operating and training together.

“We are excited to be able to work with our Australian counterparts and continue to build upon our mutually beneficial relationships based upon our shared values and common commitment to peace and security,” said Murawski.

Along with regional alliances and partnerships, the Navy is also a steward of the marine environment wherever its ships operate, including the Great Barrier Reef. Prior to Talisman Sabre, crews received training on environmental protective measures to minimize potential impact on marine life, which the Navy employs in accordance with the Marine Mammal Protection and Endangered Species Acts. Australian environmental advisors have been integrated in every step of the Talisman Sabre planning process.

Likewise, mitigation for the continuing COVID-19 pandemic in partner nations has been a key component of Talisman Sabre planning. U.S. military forces continue to take appropriate force health protection measures, helping to mitigate the spread of COVID while maintaining the commitment and capability to train and operate in the COVID environment.

Rafael Peralta is a forward-deployed vessel assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force interacting with 35 other maritime nations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

