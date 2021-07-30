Fort McCoy LRC provides vital support for FORSCOM Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise, Pershing Strike ‘21

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A lift operator with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Unit Movements Section...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A lift operator with the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center Unit Movements Section operates a forklift July 29, 2021, to load a container on a truck at Fort McCoy, Wis. When approximately 450 Soldiers with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division participated in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise during the second week of July 2021, members of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center team were critical in supporting the effort. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

When approximately 450 Soldiers with the Army’s 10th Mountain Division participated in an Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise during the second week of July, members of the Fort McCoy Logistics Readiness Center team were critical in supporting the effort, Army Forces Command officials said.



During an after-action review July 29 of the mobility exercise Pershing Strike ’21, which the Emergency Deployment Readiness Exercise (EDRE) was a part of, Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) officials said the Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) team really helped exercise planners complete objectives they intended to meet, especially with the EDRE.



According to FORSCOM, the EDRE included moving approximately 30 pieces of equipment and vehicles via aerial transport in addition to the 450 Soldiers. An EDRE by definition is a no-notice, rapid-deployment exercise designed to test a unit’s ability to alert, marshal, and deploy forces and equipment to an emergency disaster or for contingency operations. An EDRE also tests the deployment readiness of active-component forces — in this case, the 10th Mountain Division.



FORSCOM injected the EDRE into the mobilization exercise flow of units to test and evaluate a deploying unit’s ability to deploy/redeploy and to stress the Fort McCoy Mobilization Force Generation Installation enterprise’s ability to support mobilization operations on a larger scale. The culmination of events like an EDRE also “allows commanders to evaluate the unit’s ability to deploy on short notice and to accomplish its wartime mission,” FORSCOM guidance states.



The 450 Soldiers who immediately deployed to Wisconsin first arrived at Volk Field and then on to Fort McCoy. Then, after one week, those same Soldiers had to complete an emergency redeployment back to Fort Polk, La., with support from the Fort McCoy LRC.



“We worked out the movement of the Soldiers from Volk Field, managed the immediate billeting and feeding for them, and supported all of their logistics needs while they were here,” said LRC Plans and Operations Division Chief D.J. Eckland.



In the FORSCOM after-action review, it was stated that quartermaster Soldiers who augmented LRC personnel with the Central Issue Facility, Subsistence Supply Management Office (SSMO), and in warehouse operations did so successfully. “This partnership should be captured and implemented into future planning,” review notes stated.



Fort McCoy Food Program Manager Andrew Pisney with the LRC Food Services Division said for Pershing Strike ’21 overall, Fort McCoy food service team members supported providing prepared meals out of two dining facilities (buildings 1672 and 2472).



“Overall we prepared and fed 41,926 meals for Pershing Strike,” Pisney said. “And 26,401 of these meals were picked up by the mission support force and distributed at a remote site.”



With the LRC’s SSMO, Pisney said the office distributed 2,138 cases of meals, ready-to-eat; 1,238 bags of 20-pound ice, and more than 300 specific unit group rations.



“The total dollar value of everything distributed was $474,084,” Pisney said.



The after-action review also praised the LRC Transportation Division unit movement coordinators and their office for “outstanding work coordinating unit movements.”



“The office was well-informed of arrivals, delays, and canceled flights, and continually communicated with the MFGI (team),” review notes also stated.



Eckland said the support was business as usual for LRC.



“Our team coordinates this kind of effort regularly and successfully,” he said. “It’s a representation of the excellent work our team does every day to support troops at Fort McCoy.”



LRC’s mission statement states the center “provides quality and timely logistical services by fostering a customer service and safety-first culture that ensures world-class support to our customers. On order, (we) conduct mobilization support operations.”



At Fort McCoy overall, the LRC is responsible for the CIF, retail supply operations, asset management, food services, materiel support maintenance, transportation, and ammunition supply services.



